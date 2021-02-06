Margot Robbie Looks Unrecognizable With Jet Black Hair on the Set of Her New Movie

Watch : Margot Robbie to Star in Female-Led "Pirates of the Caribbean" Movie

Margot Robbie is stepping over to the dark side.

The Birds of Prey star has swapped out her signature blonde hair for something a little more daring on the set of David O. Russell's mysterious new film. On Friday, Feb. 5, fans of the actress had to do a double-take after she was photographed in a dark black wig that was styled with thick curls and parted to the side.

The Suicide Squad star looked unrecognizable while filming in L.A. And her jet black 'do also matched her attire, as she was spotted wearing a head-to-toe coal-colored ensemble. The 30-year-old star accessorized with a brown beaded necklace and oxford shoes.

While not much is known about the project, she was seen filming with Robert De Niro, 77, who looked suave in a white button-down shirt, suspenders and black slacks. According to Deadline, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek and John David Washington are also attached to the movie.