Margot Robbie Looks Unrecognizable With Jet Black Hair on the Set of Her New Movie

Margot Robbie kissed her signature blonde hair goodbye and opted for something more daring for her latest film project. See her transformation below!

Margot Robbie is stepping over to the dark side.

The Birds of Prey star has swapped out her signature blonde hair for something a little more daring on the set of David O. Russell's mysterious new film. On Friday, Feb. 5, fans of the actress had to do a double-take after she was photographed in a dark black wig that was styled with thick curls and parted to the side.

The Suicide Squad star looked unrecognizable while filming in L.A. And her jet black 'do also matched her attire, as she was spotted wearing a head-to-toe coal-colored ensemble. The 30-year-old star accessorized with a brown beaded necklace and oxford shoes.

While not much is known about the project, she was seen filming with Robert De Niro, 77, who looked suave in a white button-down shirt, suspenders and black slacks. According to Deadline, Christian Bale, Chris RockAnya Taylor-JoyRami Malek and John David Washington are also attached to the movie.

Margot Robbie's Best Looks

The Oscar-nominated director is keeping details of his new project on the down low, however, if Margot's bold transformation is any indication, it looks like fans will be in for a treat.

With that, see the actress' movie makeover in our gallery below! Plus, take a look at other celebs who have dropped jaws with their glam.

Margot Robbie

The Bombshell star kissed her blonde hair goodbye and looked unrecognizable with her jet black hair. Margot debuted her major transformation, in which she donned a jet black wig on the set of David O. Russell's mysterious new movie.

Shakira

The singer typically sports blonde hair of various shades but went for hot pink in February 2021.

Demi Lovato

The singer rocked a pretty pink look at the beginning of January 2021.

Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer debuted a dramatic makeover—a blonde bob!—in January 2021.

Liam Payne

The One Direction alum posted a picture of his longer locks on Instagram in January 2021.

Keke Palmer

The star debuted this new hairstyle in January 2021.

Miley Cyrus

The singer debuted a short mullet-like hairstyle in January 2020.

Ariana Grande

The singer ditched the pony tail for a new romantic hairstyle in November 2020.

Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcased a new short 'do in November 2020.

Carson Daly

The television host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head.

Kylie Jenner

While most celebs decided to trim their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.

Dua Lipa

The pop singer traded in her blonde and black locks for a new hue: Pink!

Carey Hart

The motorcyclist got a major trim with the help of wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singger documented the at-home haircut and captioned the Instagram post, "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."

Khloe Kardashian

The reality star, who often changes up her hairstyles, debuted a "bronde" bob with chunky blonde highlights in February 2020.

Hayden Panettiere

The Nashville actress chopped off her long locks for the 2011 movie Scream 4 and did it again in December 2019.

Evangeline Lilly

The LOST alum and Ant-Man star shaved her head in November 2019.

Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star channeled Ariel, the Little Mermaid in May 2019.

Leighton Meester

With help from colorist Aura Friedman and a Keraphix protein treatment from Nexxus, the Gossip Girl star successfully underwent a platinum blonde hair transformation

Julianne Hough

While celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Brooks Laich, the Dancing With the Stars judge debuted her new red hair. 

Blake Lively

In honor of her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, the actress shed her usual long blond locks for a black pixie cut. 

Katie Holmes

The actress debuted a new pixie cut in October 2017.

Cara Delevingne

The model debuted a white-blonde hairstyle in March 2017.

Ruby Rose

The Orange Is the New Black star debuted a new pink hairstyle in December 2016.

Cara Delevingne

The Suicide Squad actress debuted a new lob at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton creator and star debuted a new short 'do after his final performance in the hit Broadway musical.

Emma Stone

The Amazing Spider-Man actress is best known for her reddish locks. She dyed her hair dark brown in spring 2016 and later debuted a short, platinum 'do—a lighter, shorter version of a style she rocked in late 2013.

Jenny McCarthy

The TV and radio personality debuted a new brunette style with blond highlights in May 2016. "Just when everyone starts going blonde for summer @jennymccarthy does the exact opposite," her hairstylist, Julius Michael, wrote on Instagram.

Cate Blanchett

The Oscar-winning actress debuted a cotton candy look in March 2016.

Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star debuted bright orange locks in March 2016.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actress debuted this seemingly Kathryn Merteuil-inspired look on Instagram a week after she revealed she was going to play her Cruel Intentions role again in an upcoming NBC sequel pilot.

