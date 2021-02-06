Chrissy TeigenMiranda LambertMarilyn MansonKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Natalie Portman Says She's Totally Not Pregnant and Is Also Totally Not Cool With Comments About Her Body

Natalie Portman fired back at pregnancy speculation and also had some choice words for anyone who would publicly speculate about her physique.

When is the best time to publicly speculate that a woman is pregnant, namely based on her physical appearance? Never. The answer is never.

Natalie Portman found herself the topic of such rumors on Thursday, Feb. 4, in a Page Six news report that included paparazzi photos of the Oscar-winning actress wearing a dark tank top while walking in Sydney, where she is filming Thor: Love and Thunder.

"Hey, so I'm totally not pregnant..." Portman, 39, wrote on Friday, Feb. 5 in a rare Instagram Story post, "...but apparently it's still OK in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman's body shape whenever they want? Do better @nypost."

The actress, who shares son Aleph, 9, and daughter Amalia, 3, with husband Benjamin Millipied, has occasionally been the subject of pregnancy rumors in the press over the past few years. So have many other celebs.

And while many of them ended up confirming that they were indeed expecting, many made it a point to publicly deny the rumors.

And one actress used a prime opportunity to offer some health education. In 2018, Parenthood alum Monica Potter, a then 46-year-old mother of three, posted a photo of herself displaying a prominent belly, writing, cryptically, "I have something to share."

But fans posted their congrats and her post was reported widely as a pregnancy announcement. However, the actress clarified in a YouTube video that she was not expecting again, but rather was suffering from colitis.

"I noticed the bloat in my belly and I thought that I should share this," Potter said. "So thank you all for the well-wishes and I urge all of you, especially since it's the beginning of the year, to go and get yourself checked."

She added, "This is something we don't talk about as women...it's not glamorous but it's necessary."

See celebs who have clapped back at body shamers:

Natalie Portman

Wendy Williams

In July 2018, Bow Wow shared a picture of the TV star wearing a black bikini on social media. He then wrote the following: "They say it's a hot girl summer." He also included a series of emojis. The host then subtly responded to the body shaming on her show.

"Please refrain from your body shame," she said. "You don't have to like it, but someone does." Her audience then burst into applause.
 

Camila Cabello

Earlier this month, the "Señorita" star took to Instagram Stories to send a message to her haters.

"I haven't gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings," she began her lengthy post. "My eyes accidentally ran over a head line of people 'body shaming me.' Honestly, first thing I felt was super insecure over just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn't suck in my stomach! But then I was like...of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body's not made of f--king rock, or all muscles, for that matter. But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they're seeking a perfection that's not real. I'm writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They're constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that's reality and everyone's eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT'S norm. It isn't. It's fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman's body. Girls, cellulite is normal. fat is normal. It's beautiful and natural. I won't buy into the bulls--t today!!!!  Not today satan and I hope you don't either."

Bebe Rexha

Back in May 2019, the artist posted a video of herself performing at Hangout Music Festival in a black leotard. After seeing the video, a social media user tweeted, "Okay don't mean to disrespect but aint too thiccccck!?? I mean never saw her like that BEFORE!! from the song with other two country dudes!!" However, the singer quickly clapped back.

"I gained weight get over it," she replied.

She also called out the fashion industry after several designers refused to dress her for the Grammys because of her size.

"Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size," she wrote on Instagram back in January 2019. "We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys. #LOVEYOURBODY."

Grant Gustin

In August 2018, a photo of The Flash star in his superhero suit started circulating online. Soon, fans started making hurtful comments about the costume and Gustin's body. The actor addressed the comments on Instagram.

"So here's the thing about this bulls--t photo leak," Gustin wrote. "It's a cool suit. There's a terrible photo that I was unaware was being taken, much less being posted. Some things need work and they will be worked on. We'll get there. As far as the body shaming. That's what pisses me off. Not even just for my sake," he said. "I've had 20+ years of kids and adults telling me or my parents that I was too thin. But there's a double standard where it's OK to talk s--t about a dude's body. I do my best to stay in shape and add as much size as I can throughout these seasons. I'm naturally thin, and my appetite is greatly affected by stress. Stress is something that ebbs and flows for me throughout a season. Thus, gaining weight is a challenge for me. I didn't cast a slim actor as The Flash. I went to an audition for a role I never dreamed I'd actually book. But, here I am 5 seasons later. I'm happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way. Not only that, but they should be able to feel like THEY could be a superhero on TV or film or whatever it may be some day. I love the suit that has been designed for me, and I think when everyone sees it in its entirety, you will love it too. Things have been adjusted since that leaked shot was taken, and more things will continue to be adjusted until it feels right."

Ayesha Curry

Back in May, the celeb posted a picture of her family celebrating after her husband Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors teammates beat the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. In the photo, the star can be seen holding her son Canon. A follower then asked, "Are you pregnant again?"

"Absolutely not LOL," she replied. "My 30 lb son is just breaking my back in every photo."

Another commenter then wrote, "If that kid is 30lbs he's got some serious health issues going on."

The cookbook author shut the shamer down.

"Excuse you? No. Just no."

Jana Kramer

Just a week after she welcomed her baby, the celeb took to Instagram to send a message to her followers.

"A few things because honestly I'm so frustrated and I need to vent this," she wrote in December 2018. "I wanted to post this photo (showing my stomach) because I wanted to show my journey back to healthy and my goodness I'm so glad I didn't which is why this photo is now cropped. It's amazing the comments and how rude some people can be from my last photo I took yesterday. A few things, no I didn't get a tummy tuck, no I don't have a personal chef, no I don't have fortunes so I didn't train everyday. Yes I had a c section, yes I am still in pain and on meds but I do have a high pain tolerance. I have had 3 stomach surgeries before this (appendix, gallbladder, and c section).. In that photo I had a belly bandit wrapped tightly, and high waisted pants and wow here I am defending myself. Why?!? If I would have posted the photo of my actual stomach in this photo I would have probably been shamed too even when I was wanting to be vulnerable with my journey. Why do we women have to compare ourselves to each other and then shame?. I say this to myself as much as I say this to y'all...why can't it be that we are all different. Our bodies are all beautiful and crafted differently, they heal different, they react different, they simply look different. Why do we need to shame someone for not looking a certain way? Or feel bad about ourselves for looking a certain way? Can we be kinder to ourselves and know that every women has a different journey but yet we are all beautiful? Can we lift women up but not tear yourself down in the process with comparing? Let's give that a try.....I love y'all. Back to my baby."

Candace Cameron-Bure

Back in April 2018, the Fuller House star shared a picture of herself enjoying a dinner with her son Lev Bure. A troll then commented, "All that [exercising], and you still look like you weigh more than your husband, did you change your diet?"

However, the actress was quick to shut down the hater.

"If a 25 inch waist looks big to you…then you're looking through an altered lens. Be well," she replied.

