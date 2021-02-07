My Music Moments: CNCO Shares the Soundtrack to Their Lives

Sony; E! Illustration

The song/album that reminds me of childhood:

Zabdiel: Mas Flow 2. It was an album of reggaeton, but I remember listening to that album every day when I was going to school because in Puerto Rico, we hear a lot of reggaeton and stuff.

Richard: For me, it was Chris Brown's Fortune.

Erick: One that really reminds me of my childhood, and I used to sing it a lot in karaoke, was Talento de Barrio by Daddy Yankee.

Christopher: One that reminds me of childhood would be one of the covers that we did on the album, "Entra en Mi Vida" by Sin Bandera. The group was a really popular ballad group that I followed in that moment and reminds me of passion and love of music.

Joel: The soundtrack for Grease. I don't know why. Every time I listen to a song from that movie, it always reminds me of watching it as a kid. Also, The Beatles. This type of music was a little bit weird for a little kid to be listening to, but I remember The Beatles and the Grease soundtrack were always the ones I listened to as a kid.

The first album I remember buying with my own money:

Christopher: Eminem. I remember, in my childhood, I used to listen to Eminem a lot. Eminem and 50 Cent.

Richard: I never really bought an album, but I remember a fan gave me a physical disc.

Christopher: By who?

Richard: Michael Jackson. That's the first album that I ever had in my hands.

The song/album people might not expect me to love:

Richard: For me, Hunter Hayes' "Wanted" was one of my childhood songs that I cried to. For a breakup, if I was in my car? That song was amazing.