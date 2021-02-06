Chrissy TeigenMiranda LambertMarilyn MansonKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Finished Bling Empire? Here's What You Should Watch Next

Ok, so you've binged all of Bling Empire. These are the TV shows you should tune into next...

By Alyssa Ray Feb 06, 2021 8:00 PMTags
Watch: "Bling Empire" Star Christine Chu Was Almost a Real Housewife?!

Diamonds and drama.

That's what Netflix's Bling Empire delivered when it was released back in January—and we couldn't be more pleased. For those unfamiliar with the show, Bling Empire follows a wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends in Los Angeles as they shop, fight and live their best lives.

The show, which stars Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Kelly Mi Li, Anna Shay, Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Jamie Xie and Cherie Chan, has been devoured by viewers. In fact, Bling Empire even made Netflix's top 10 list at one point.

However, having binged the Netflix hit so quickly, we were left eager for a new show to consume. While Bling Empire is wildly entertaining, it isn't the first reality show to take the world by storm.

For starters, there is Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the long-running E! docu-series that follows the lives of the Kardashian-Jenners.

Inside the Lavish Lives of the Bling Empire Cast

KUWTK has been on the air since 2007 and will premiere its 20th and final season in March. So, if you're looking for a long binge, this is for you!

Also, before there was Bling Empire, there was House of Ho. The HBO Max series arrived back in December and documented the super-rich lives of the Ho family.

Thus, if you're seeking more wealth and family drama, we'd advise you to tune in.

And those are only a couple suggestions.

Netflix; E!; HBO

For our official list of the shows you should binge next, check out the gallery below!

Elizabeth Morris/HBO Max
House of Ho

If you loved Bling Empire, we highly recommend HBO Max's House of Ho.

Per HBO Max, House of Ho follows "the lives, loves and conflicts" of a wealthy Vietnamese-American family. Like the stars of Bling Empire, the House of Ho cast knows how to live lavishly as they've built a multimillion-dollar empire.

Where to watch it: You can stream House of Ho on HBO Max.

E! Entertainment
Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Craving more Hollywood glamour and unexpected drama? Then we encourage you to tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As E! readers will know, Keeping Up With the Kardashians follows Kim Kardashian and her famous family as they experience highs and lows while living in the spotlight. There's never a dull moment and plenty of glamour to enjoy!

Where to watch it: Binge KUWTK on E! and Peacock.

Netflix
Selling Sunset

Bling Empire had so many fabulous homes. So, if you're looking for a closer look at Los Angeles real estate turn on Selling Sunset.

The Netflix reality series follows the competitive female agents of The Oppenheim Group as they try to find success in the world of high-end real estate. However, this means that loyalties and friendships are tested as the ladies try to remain successful.

Where to watch it: Selling Sunset is available on Netflix.

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Although there is lavish living displayed throughout all of the Real Housewives franchise, we feel that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is for you, especially if you're a Bling Empire fan. For starters, Bling Empire's Christine Chiu was almost on season four of RHOBH.

Furthermore, like Bling Empire, RHOBH features an ensemble cast and documents the affluent lives of housewives in Beverly Hills.

Where to watch it: Binge past episodes of RHOBH on Bravo and Peacock.

Netflix
Indian Matchmaking

Were you living for the romantic drama on Bling Empire? Then we think you'll enjoy Indian Matchmaking.

Here is Netflix's description for the show: "Elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia learns about her clients with painstaking precision - from interests and ambitions to in-depth astrological readings - as she guides them towards their perfect match. From Houston to Chicago to Mumbai, these young singles go on sometimes fun, sometimes awkward first dates - often with their family in tow - to discover whether these good-on-paper matches can turn into a love that lasts a lifetime."

Where to watch it: You can find Indian Matchmaking on Netflix.

Bravo
Shahs of Sunset

There's no shortage of drama on Shahs of Sunset.

The Bravo hit follows the personal and professional lives of a Persian-American friend group. Similar to Bling EmpireShahs of Sunset features feuds, fashion and friendship.

Where to watch it: Catch Shahs of Sunset on Bravo and Peacock.

MTV
The Hills

Another reality TV show based in Hollywood. The Hills follows Lauren Conrad as she navigates the professional and personal sides of her life. While there are no penis pumps featured, there is plenty of drama to catch. In fact, Lauren's feud with Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt makes Anna Shay and Christine Chiu's beef look like nothing.

Where to watch it: The Hills is available on Prime Video.

So, what show did you pick? Be sure to let us know.

Bling Empire is streaming now on Netflix.

