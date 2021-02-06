10 Michelle Obama Quotes That Will Leave You Feeling Inspired

Need some inspiration? Just turn to Michelle Obama.

For years, the former first lady of the United States has moved and motivated people with her words of wisdom. She's advocated for others and driven action by championing causes she holds dear; she's served as a mentor by discussing how to overcome obstacles and pursue passions; and she's shown her authenticity and heart by sharing her personal journey—from her childhood days in the South Side of Chicago to her time in the White House and beyond.

"Success isn't about how your life looks to others. It's about how it feels to you," she said during her 2012 Oregon State University commencement speech. "We realized that being successful isn't about being impressive, it's about being inspired. That's what it means to be true to yourself."

Obama has shared her treasure troves of knowledge in her book Becoming, in her documentary, in her speeches, in her podcast and in countless conversations across the world.