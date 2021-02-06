Evan Rachel Wood Shares More Allegations Against Marilyn Manson

Evan Rachel Wood is coming forward with additional allegations against Marilyn Manson, four days after she first accused him of abuse.
The Westworld actress, 33, alleged on her Instagram Story that Manson, 52, called her a "Jew" in a "derogatory manner" during their relationship. The couple went public in 2007 and got engaged in 2010, before calling it off.
Wood said her mother is Jewish and she was raised with the religion.
"He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me," she wrote on Friday, Feb. 5. "Because [my mom] converted and wasnt of Jewish decent [sic] he would say things like, 'thats better' because I wasn't 'blood jewish.'"
She also accused her ex-fiancé of using racial slurs. "I heard the 'n' word over and over," Wood said. "Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I have never been more scared in my life."
In addition, Wood shared an image of Manson's chest tattoo, along with an explanation from the community site Manson Wiki which alleges his tattoo is an M-swastika.
She posted another picture depicting a skull and bones tattoo on his arm, which she implied is a "Totenkopf" or "death's head" symbol from the Nazi era by then posting a screenshot explaining the term.
The Thirteen star wrote, "He did not have these tattoos when we started dating."
People published another screenshot from Wood's Instagram Story, though the post has since been deleted. "Brian and I never had a 'BDSM' relationship," the Emmy nominee wrote. "We didn't even have 'kinky' sex. We weren't having sexual intercourse when I was being tortured, before or after. I thought I was going to die the entire time."
She first went public with her claims against the musician (real name Brian Warner) on Monday. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," she wrote on Instagram.
She continued, "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the victims who will no longer be silent."
Manson responded the next day to deny wrongdoing by sharing a statement on his Instagram. It read, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."
His ex-wife Dita Von Teese also weighed in this week. The burlesque dancer, who was married to Manson from 2005 to 2007, said "the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple." She added, "Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself."
Then, on Wednesday, police visited Manson's house to conduct a welfare check. "The investigation was completed and there was no evidence of any trouble," a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told E! News.
E! News has reached out to Manson's team for comment.