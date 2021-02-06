Chrissy TeigenMiranda LambertMarilyn MansonKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner Brings the Heat in Yet Another Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photo

It may be winter, but Kylie Jenner's sultry bikini photos are heating things up in a big way. See her latest photo here!

Watch: Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With a Dreamy Vacation

Punxsatawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter, but Kylie Jenner is making the case for an early start to summer.

On Friday, Feb. 5, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul set temperatures rising with her latest bikini pic in which she posed covered in oil. And seeing as her sexy photos garner millions of likes, Kylie took the opportunity to promote her skincare line, captioning the pic, "SPF body oil @kylieskin."

She also posted a video of herself showing off the body oil, giving fans a closer look at her blue bikini, body chain and gold jewelry. 

It seems she and close friend Yris Palmer jetted off to Kris Jenner's home in Palm Springs for the weekend, where they enjoyed Corn Nuts and tequila shots, according to the girls' Instagram accounts. 

After debating which flavor of Corn Nuts was the best—Kylie voted for Ranch, obvi—the moms relaxed by the outdoor fireplace as the sun set behind the mountains. 

photos
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Webster's 3rd Birthday

The sun has already gone down and the ladies are likely in some warmer gear, but Kylie's bikini pics live on in our gallery below. Keep scrolling to see some of her sultry selfies.

Instagram
Feelin' Blue

The Kylie Skin mogul turns up the heat with this selfie. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Caliente

Kylie enjoys a "dreamy" sunset while lounging by the pool in Mexico in January 2021.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Peachy Keen

Kylie rocks a barely there peach bikini during her tropical getaway south of the border.

Instagram
Dos Amigas

"That's my best friend," Kylie wrote alongside BFF Stassi during their Mexican vacation.

Instagram
Ready for Her Closeup

Even in late November, Kylie makes temperatures rise. 

Instagram
Hips Don't Lie

The 23-year-old flaunts her curves in a velvet bathing suit and delicate gold body chain. 

Instagram
Sexy Self-Promotion

Kylie shared this racy image on Nov. 18, 2020 to promote her new makeup line. "my grinch collection launches tomorrow," she wrote.

Instagram
Bootylicious

Kylie gives her fans a perfect view to her enviable backside.

Instagram
Red Hot

Kylie's thong bikini is hugging her body in all the right places.

Instagram
A Call to Action

Kylie uploaded a series of swimsuit selfies on Sept. 28, but the second one had an important caption urging her followers to make a plan to vote in the upcoming presidential election!

Instagram
A Poolside Plea

"but are you registered to vote?" the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote.

Instagram
Fall in L.A.

Kylie takes advantage of the Cali weather to celebrate "the 7th day of fall."

Instagram
Keeping It Clean

Kylie's 23rd birthday called for a trip to Turks and Caicos, where she posed in an outdoor shower for this sexy snapshot!

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

The birthday girl was joined by Kendall Jenner, daughter Stormi Webster, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Rob Kardashian and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou on the tropical trip.

Instagram
Another Week, Another Trip

When in Utah!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

"taco tuesday," Kylie captioned a series of poolside snaps. 

Instagram
Green Dreams

Kylie shows off a lime-green colored bikini perfect for the start of summer.

Instagram
Baring It All in Brown

"what's meant for me will always be," Kylie captioned this sultry snapshot, along with a brown heart emoji to match her bikini.

Instagram
Sisterly Swim

Kim Kardashian joins little sister Kylie for a poolside portrait in March 2020.

Instagram
On Fire

Kylie soaks up the sun in her "happy place," at least according to her Instagram caption.

Instagram
Up Close & Personal

The perfect swimsuit selfie.

SplashNews.com
Italian Style

The reality star sports a white bikini on a 22nd birthday trip to Italy.

Instagram
Twins!

Rocking matching itty-bitty black bikinis, Burberry plaid hats and Chanel sneakers, this is the definition of friendship goals!

Instagram
Ride or Die

Soaking up the sun! Jenner throws a larger-than-life pool party for her BFF Stassie's 22nd birthday.

Double Trouble

Strike a pose! Kylie and her baby girl posed alongside bestie and Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer and her daughter Ayla.

Instagram
Green With Envy

"MY GIRLS," the reality TV personality captions her post, standing alongside her 1-year-old daughter and Jordyn Woods. The trio rocked matching neon-green swimsuits during their vacation together.

Instagram
Bandana Beauty

Donning a red bandana-printed two-piece, the beauty mogul shows off her curves by taking a mirror selfie.

Instagram
Selfie Queen

Long hair, don't care! The KylieSkin founder proves why she's the selfie queen with this fire image. Wearing an itty-bitty black bikini and mirror-like sunnies, she's serving face.

Instagram
Hot Mama

"Day at Mommy's," Kylie captioned this sunbathing snapshot.

Insstagram
Sister Act

Beach babes! Kendall and Kylie look like they could be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the vacation pic from Turks and Caicos.

photos
View More Photos From Kylie Jenner's Bikini Pics

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Sunday, Mar. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!

