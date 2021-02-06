Christina Anstead Responds to Fans’ Concern That She Looks “Really Skinny" and "Needs to Eat”

Christina Anstead does not stand for body shaming.
The Flip or Flop star addressed social media users that commented on her physique in recent posts.
"People are commenting that I look really skinny or that I need to eat," she said in a video on her Instagram Story on Friday, Feb. 5. "This is actually the weight I've always weighed."
She explained the confusion with one simple answer: "You guys have just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So don't worry, everything's fine," Christina said.
Fans had flocked to her Instagram posts to make unwelcome remarks about her size. One person said, "You must eat more food. Way to [sic] skinny."
Others stuck up for the reality star. One wrote, "Hottest mom ever," while another person said, "Y'all needs to relax. Some people bounced back easily even after having 3 kids. Stop body shaming."
She gave birth to her youngest, Hudson London Anstead, in September 2019. Christina filed for divorce from her husband Ant Anstead a year later, in November 2020.
In January, she had a true style transformation to share with fans. The mom of three revealed she got a cursive back tattoo reading "Still I Rise" down her spine, in reference to the Maya Angelou poem.
The real estate guru captioned her Instagram post, "Just like moons and like suns / With the certainty of tides / Just like hopes springing high / Still I'll rise / Still I Rise."
Later that month, Christina took a big step in cutting Ant out of her life. She changed her name on Instagram back to her maiden name, Christina Haack. She had previously changed her name to Christina El Moussa when she was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018.