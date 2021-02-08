Super BowlAaron & ShaileneBritney SpearsKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Valentine's Day Flowers Are 25% off at Bouqs Right Now!

They'll still arrive in time for the big day.

By Carolin Lehmann Feb 08, 2021 12:00 PMTags
Haven't figured out anything for Valentine's Day yet? Flowers are always a hit, and especially the gorgeous bouquets from Bouqs.

You're in luck, because Bouqs is offering 25% off with the code BOUQSDAY today, and $15 off from Feb. 9 to 10. The last day for Valentine's Day delivery is Feb. 13, so here's your perfect chance to make an order.

Check out some of our favorite bouquets Bouqs has to offer below to get inspired.

Sweet Tea

This stunning pink rose bouquet has lilies, anemones and snapdragons.

$74
$56
Bouqs

Honeyberry

This cheery and bright bouquet includes pink lilies, roses and burgundy ranunculus.

$64
$48
Bouqs

Marshmallow Cloud

Between the white cloud and maya miyuki roses, what more could you want?

$64
$48
Bouqs

Bonbon Til' Dawn

These beautiful tulips and irises come along with Vosges bonbons.

$109
$82
Bouqs

Meringue

We love all the textures and colors in this bouquet with alstroemeria and apricot roses.

$74
$56
Bouqs

Lovely

You can never go wrong with some lovely tulips.

$69
$52
Bouqs

