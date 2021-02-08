Paris Hilton Reveals What Boyfriend Carter Reum Really Thinks About The Simple Life

Watch : Paris Hilton's Heartfelt Letter to Boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is ready to open up her world in a brand-new way.

As excitement continues to grow for the launch of iHeartRadio's new podcast appropriately titled This Is Paris, E! News has obtained an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come. As it turns out, E!'s very own Hunter March will serve as a weekly podcast contributor when new episodes kick off Monday, Feb. 22. Spoiler alert: He's already getting Paris to spill the tea.

"During this year, I've literally never watched so much TV in my life," Paris explained in a new teaser. "I love Schitt's Creek, The Simple Life. Westworld."

Yes, Paris is re-watching old episodes of her 2003 reality show and she's not doing it alone. The DJ and singer said her boyfriend Carter Reum is watching and loving every moment of it.

"He's always saying ‘I know you so well, so I can tell you're such a genius comedic actress because I know that you're acting and you know exactly what's happening,'" Paris recalled. "I just think it's so funny. He calls me the OG, and I love it."