Paris Hilton Reveals What Boyfriend Carter Reum Really Thinks About The Simple Life

Paris Hilton is ready to open up her world in a brand-new way.
As excitement continues to grow for the launch of iHeartRadio's new podcast appropriately titled This Is Paris, E! News has obtained an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come. As it turns out, E!'s very own Hunter March will serve as a weekly podcast contributor when new episodes kick off Monday, Feb. 22. Spoiler alert: He's already getting Paris to spill the tea.
"During this year, I've literally never watched so much TV in my life," Paris explained in a new teaser. "I love Schitt's Creek, The Simple Life. Westworld."
Yes, Paris is re-watching old episodes of her 2003 reality show and she's not doing it alone. The DJ and singer said her boyfriend Carter Reum is watching and loving every moment of it.
"He's always saying ‘I know you so well, so I can tell you're such a genius comedic actress because I know that you're acting and you know exactly what's happening,'" Paris recalled. "I just think it's so funny. He calls me the OG, and I love it."
Paris continued, "Sometimes, I'm like, ‘What the hell was I wearing?' In the first season, I was always hooking up with this one guy and I'm like, ‘Honey, I swear I didn't really like him. It was just for TV.' It's embarrassing to see me do stuff like that."
Back in January 2020, Paris debuted her romance with Carter at a Golden Globes after party. Since then, the pair has grown inseparable as they quarantine together in Los Angeles.
Their bond is so strong that Paris wouldn't be surprised if an engagement comes sooner rather than later. As she explained on her podcast, "We talk about it a lot so I know it's coming soon…I've never been closer to anyone in my life."
If Carter needs any help in planning the perfect proposal, he may just want to listen in to the podcast for a few helpful hints.
"I would just want it to be a surprise, something so romantic, over the top, special, a beautiful location," Paris told Hunter. "Hopefully there's good lighting for pictures and videos that I'm gonna want at the time."
To hear more from Paris as well as Hunter's recent "vacation romance" in Costa Rica, make sure to listen to This Is Paris premiering Feb. 22 wherever you stream podcasts. And congratulations to Hunter for being the first talent signed to London Audio, Paris' audio company.