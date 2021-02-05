Dannielynn Birkhead Seeks Answers About Her Late Mother Anna Nicole Smith in New Special

Watch : Larry Birkhead Shows Off One of Anna Nicole Smith's Paintings

Dannielynn Birkhead was only 5 months old when her mother Anna Nicole Smith suddenly died at the age of 39.

Throughout her 14 years of life, Dannielynn has learned details about Anna Nicole through pictures and videos, or stories told by her dad, Larry Birkhead. But now, ahead of the 14th anniversary of Anna Nicole's death on Feb. 8, the teen is seeking answers about the mother she never had in a special episode of ABC's 20/20 airing Friday, Feb. 5.

A sneak peek from Good Morning America shows Dannielynn and Larry traveling across the country, starting in Anna Nicole's hometown of Mexia, Tex.

Fans of the reality star will recall that she grew up in the small Texas town before moving to Houston, where the single mom got a job working at a strip club. It was there that she met her future husband, J. Howard Marshall, a billionaire businessman 63 years her senior. He ended up supporting her and her infant son up until his tragic death in 1995.

J. Howard also vowed to provide for her and son Daniel Wayne Smith after his death, but his sons and Anna ended up in a court battle that made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.