Jennifer Lawrence Injured By Shattered Glass On Set of Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence injured her eye with shattered glass during an on-set explosion for her movie Don’t Look Up, co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.

By Lindsay Weinberg Feb 05, 2021 11:00 PM
Jennifer Lawrence was injured on the set of her next movie Don't Look Up on Friday, Feb. 5.

A source close to Jennifer tells E! News an explosion was set up for a stunt that involved glass shattering. The Oscar winner was injured when the glass hit her eye, but the source says she is going to be OK. 

Production for the film, directed by Vice's Adam McKay, was stopped for the day, according to Page Six.

The end of the world movie also stars such A-listers as Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Ariana GrandeDon't Look Up follows astronomers as they warn of a devastating comet heading toward Earth.

It's unclear who was on set during the explosion or if anyone else was injured.

TMZ reported that the detonation occurred inside a restaurant. The outlet published photos of Jennifer kissing her co-star, Timothée, in Boston during a scene that takes place before the explosion. 

The Hunger Games actress was spotted on set on Wednesday with red hair and bangs, while wearing a grey plaid coat and black boots for the part.

She suffered another tragic accident in the past year, too. In December, Jennifer spoke to People after a fire destroyed her family's farm in Kentucky

"Thankfully, because of our amazing firefighters and first responders, no one was hurt and all of the animals were kept safe," she said. "When my brother Blaine took it over, he applied his creative mind and fun loving spirit and expanded a camp that was already the coolest, because it was the only place where kids could do whatever they wanted. A muddy messy paradise."

Jennifer, who married art expert Cooke Maroney in 2019, is also slated for the upcoming films Mob Girl and Bad Blood.

