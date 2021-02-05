Here's What’s Going on Between Sofia Richie and Gil Ofer After Their PDA-Filled Date

Watch : Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Break Up "For Good"

While Sofia Richie was spotted packing on the PDA with a new man and has gone on dates with him, she is "still single," a source close to the model tells E! News.

On Sunday, Jan. 31, the 22-year-old ex-girlfriend of Scott Disick was photographed kissing billionaire shipping heir Gil Ofer. The two soaked up the sun in lounge chairs on the beach at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach. Sofia, who also brought a female friend to the outing, wore a leopard-print string bikini, while Ofer wore pink patterned board shorts and a red baseball cap and has short dark brown hair. He was also seen touching Sofia's shoulder as she gazed back at him.

"Sofia is currently single despite her rendezvous in Miami," an insider explains to E! News. "She's been seeing a few people and is truly having fun right now. She doesn't want to be tied down in a relationship and is keeping her options open. She's been going on dates with a few people and her friends have been trying to set her up."