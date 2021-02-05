Wynonna Earp To End With Season 4 on Syfy

Wynonna Earp is coming to an end on SYFY.
The series is returning with the back half of season four in March, and the network just announced that those episodes will also be the series' last. The "epic finale" will air on Friday, April 9, and that description hopefully means there's a real ending in store.
However, it also sounds like there is hope for a different kind of future based on the statement released by creator and showrunner Emily Andras.
"I'd like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience," she said. "We couldn't be prouder of these last six episodes on SYFY, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family's story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future."
Wynonna Earp stars Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna, a descendant of Wyatt Earp who is cursed to re-kill all the outlaws he killed the first time around. The beloved show only even made it this far thanks to a dedicated fanbase that fought tooth and nail to keep the show on the air when the production company IDW's financial issues nearly delayed season four indefinitely.
Six episodes were then completed before the pandemic forced production to shut down, and they aired in summer 2020. Only six episodes remain.
Scrofano tweeted about the news after it was announced on Friday.
"I'm really proud of what we've accomplished over these four seasons and so excited to get to watch the second half of season four together," she wrote. "There will be tears but there will also be laughs. And crop tops. And family."
In another statement, NBCU Entertainment Network Chairman Frances Berwick praised the show and its passionate fanbase.
"Every once in a while a show comes along with a powerful message that resonates beyond all expectations with its fans, and for SYFY that show has been Wynonna Earp," she said. "We are so grateful to Emily Andras and her incredible team who brilliantly brought light to real issues around identity and sexuality throughout the series four-season run. From the very beginning, this show deeply connected with our viewers—reaching new fans every season, filling up Comic-Con theaters, securing write-in award nominations and even landing multiple fan-funded Times Square billboards. To our ‘Earpers,' we are so proud to have shared such an incredible narrative with all of you. Thank you for your passion and thank you for taking this journey with us."
The back half of season four will premiere on Friday, March 5 on SYFY.
(E! and SYFY are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
