Hilaria Baldwin Returns to Instagram With New Apology After Controversy

Hilaria Baldwin is returning to social media with a new perspective.

After making headlines in December 2020 for allegedly faking her accent, the yoga teacher and bestselling author has been quiet on social media. But on Friday, Feb. 5, Hilaria returned to Instagram with an apology to her followers.

"I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow," she began. "My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained—I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."

Hilaria continued, "I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we're raising our children to share the same love and respect for both. Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we've built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we've built together."