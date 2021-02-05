Scott Disick Says Rehab Center Didn't Leak His Personal Information During Stay

Scott Disick has reached an amicable resolution with Colorado-based rehab center All Points North Lodge.

Back in May 2020, news broke that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to seek treatment for past traumas. But nearly a week into the program, Scott left after the treatment center allegedly leaked a photo of him from a Zoom group.

"Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home," Scott's attorney Marty Singer previously told E! News. "We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."

On Friday, Feb. 5, Scott revealed that he now doesn't believe the facility leaked any personal information about his visit.

"Behavioral health in this country still carries a stigma," he said in a statement. "That stigma is often the greatest barrier for people who want help. Both APN Lodge and I believe that everyone seeking help deserves that help free of disclosure or publicity."