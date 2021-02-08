KUWTK Flashback: Relive Kim Kardashian's Sexy Pussycat Dolls Performance

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Sexy Pussycat Dolls Performance

We're throwing it back to season one.

In honor of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premiering on E! next month, we're reliving one of Kim Kardashian's iconic moments from the series' freshman season back in 2009.

The flashback clip follows Kim as she performs with the Pussycat Dolls in Las Vegas for a packed house of club-goers.

"What's up Las Vegas? I'm Kim Kardashian here at the Pussycat Dolls Lounge," Kim shares in the video. "I don't know about you guys but I'm feeling really dirty tonight so I think it's time I take a bath."

Dressed in a sexy black and white one-piece, Kim drenches herself in water while dancing and flaunting her famous curves for screaming fans.

"Kim finally takes the stage, the crowd is going crazy and I'm so proud of her," big sis Kourtney Kardashian shares.

"I'm so excited to finally be doing it. It's all so surreal," Kim says in her confessional. "I'm just loving everything that's going on right now."