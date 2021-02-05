High School Musical's "Bop to the Top" Gets a "WAP" Remix in This Must-See Video

Watch : Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Let Us "Inside The WAP"

From the top, make it bop! TikTok just gave fans a crazy remix of a High School Musical hit and one of Cardi B's most NSFW songs, and strangely, it works.

On Feb. 3, TikTok user @kraziibird answered fan @mickeycvd's call to combine Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 single "WAP" with HSM's "Bop to the Top," performed by Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel's characters Sharpay and Ryan.

It's easy to see why the songs would make a hilarious combo: While they couldn't be more different in terms of, um, meaning, the songs both feature the word "top." In "WAP," the lyrics are "From the top, make it drop," while "Bop to the Top" repeats the title over, and over, and over again.

Fans flooded the comments section of the viral video to applaud the unique combination.

One wrote, "This is what music was meant to be."

Another added, "IM BEGGING YOU TO GIVE US THE FULL VERSION."

A third mused of the title, "Is it wap to the top or bop to the wap??"