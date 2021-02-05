Rob Lowe Reveals the Silver Lining of Turning Down Patrick Dempsey's Grey's Anatomy Role

Had this actor taken the role of Derek Shepard on Grey's Anatomy, we might never have had McDreamy.

At least that's what Rob Lowe thinks. The actor, famous for countless roles over more than four decades in Hollywood, turned down the role that turned Patrick Dempsey into the medical heartthrob beloved by practically every household in America. Dempsey went on to play the role for 11 seasons before his (spoiler alert) untimely death on the show. Though, to fan's delight, he made an unexpected return in the most recent 17th season.

Meanwhile, in a new interview with Variety, Lowe reflected on his decision and the impact it had on not only his career, but the course of pop culture.

"Me in that part isn't as interesting as Patrick in that part," he told the website. "If it'd been me [the fans] wouldn't have called me 'McDreamy,' they would have called me Rob Lowe."