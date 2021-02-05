Lisa Vanderpump Hosts Wild Celeb Dinner Parties on E!'s New Series Overserved

The dinner party invitation you never knew you needed.

On Friday, Feb. 5, E! released the first teaser trailer for the Lisa Vanderpump-led show, Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump. The show, which premieres March 18, follows the posh restaurateur as she entertains a variety of celebrity guests—including Lance Bass, Joel McHale, Mario Lopez, Vivica A. Fox and more—for dinner at her home, Villa Rosa.

"Well, hello. I'm inviting you to an intimate dinner party," the Vanderpump Rules star says in the new footage above. "And, for it to be perfect, I have a few rules."

According to the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, "you gotta bust your butt for the decor to be absolutely fabulous, the guests should be naughty but, the hostess most always be naughtier." And it appears that Vanderpump takes these rules very seriously as she's seen mooning the Overserved camera.

As for naughty guests? McHale jokes about stealing Vanderpump's impressive wine collection.