Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran Break Up After 3 Years Together

Watch : How Victor Cruz Is Surviving Quarantine Away From Karrueche Tran

These teammates are going their separate ways.

After three years together, Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz and actress Karrueche Tran have split, a source exclusively confirmed to E! News. "Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers," explained the insider. "There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately."

Back in December 2017, the duo went public with their then-budding romance, stepping out hand-in-hand during an L.A. date night. From then on, they became a staple on the red carpet and at Hollywood events, including the MTV Video Music Awards, the BET Awards and, of course, New York Fashion Week.

However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, their already bi-coastal relationship turned into an indefinitely long distance one, with the E! correspondent at home in New Jersey with his 9-year-old daughter Kennedy while the Claws star remained on the west coast.