SAG AwardsMarilyn MansonKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Shakira Debuts Hot Pink Hair Transformation: "Surprise!"

Shakira debuted a new look after years of sporting blonde hair of various shades. See her hair transformation.

By Corinne Heller Feb 05, 2021 4:44 PMTags
ShakiraHair
Watch: Shakira & J.Lo's Music Sales Surge After Super Bowl

Shakira, Shakira! Is that you?

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer debuted a new look on Instagram on Friday, Feb. 5, appearing in a photo sporting hot pink hair and a matching pink and white long-sleeve top. "Voilà!" she captioned the jaw-dropping picture.

"The idea was that it would be more pink," she says in a video captioned "Surprise!" that shows her running a heated brush through her hair, which falls past her chest. "But since I ran out of pink, I had to mix it with another product that I had out there that was a little more intense."

Shakira has typically worn her hair long, wavy and dyed medium or blonde—and she rarely cuts it, although she has dyed it. Back in 2000, when she recorded her MTV Unplugged live album, she rocked a dark red ombre hairstyle. Last year, she showed off dark auburn locks, as seen in her the Black Eyed Peas' music video "Girl Like Me."

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's Fashion at the 2020 Super Bowl

Watch Shakira's video below:

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

See Tristan Thompson's Reaction to Khloe Kardashian's Baby No. 2 Plan

2

Miranda Lambert Cuts Road Trip Short After Hit-and-Run Incident

3

Kristin Cavallari Is Team J. Lo After A-Rod, Madison LeCroy Revelation

See Shakira and other stars' hair transformations over the years:

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Instagram
Shakira

The singer typically sports blonde hair of various shades but went for hot pink in February 2021.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer rocked a pretty pink look at the beginning of January 2021.

ABC/Getty Images for dcp/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer debuted a dramatic makeover—a blonde bob!—in January 2021.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum posted a picture of his longer locks on Instagram in January 2021.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage, instagram
Keke Palmer

The star debuted this new hairstyle in January 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The singer debuted a short mullet-like hairstyle in January 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

The singer ditched the pony tail for a new romantic hairstyle in November 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcased a new short 'do in November 2020.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The television host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

While most celebs decided to trim their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.

Instagram
Dua Lipa

The pop singer traded in her blonde and black locks for a new hue: Pink!

Instagram
Carey Hart

The motorcyclist got a major trim with the help of wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singger documented the at-home haircut and captioned the Instagram post, "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The reality star, who often changes up her hairstyles, debuted a "bronde" bob with chunky blonde highlights in February 2020.

Getty Images/Twitter
Hayden Panettiere

The Nashville actress chopped off her long locks for the 2011 movie Scream 4 and did it again in December 2019.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Evangeline Lilly

The LOST alum and Ant-Man star shaved her head in November 2019.

Getty Images; Instagram
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star channeled Ariel, the Little Mermaid in May 2019.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, Instagram
Leighton Meester

With help from colorist Aura Friedman and a Keraphix protein treatment from Nexxus, the Gossip Girl star successfully underwent a platinum blonde hair transformation

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images; Instagram
Julianne Hough

While celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Brooks Laich, the Dancing With the Stars judge debuted her new red hair. 

Instagram / GC Images
Blake Lively

In honor of her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, the actress shed her usual long blond locks for a black pixie cut. 

Gotham/GC Images/starzfly/Bauergriffin.com
Katie Holmes

The actress debuted a new pixie cut in October 2017.

Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The model debuted a white-blonde hairstyle in March 2017.

Getty Images/Instagram
Ruby Rose

The Orange Is the New Black star debuted a new pink hairstyle in December 2016.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com; Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The Suicide Squad actress debuted a new lob at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016.

Walter McBride/WireImage
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton creator and star debuted a new short 'do after his final performance in the hit Broadway musical.

Getty Images; EVGA / AKM-GSI
Emma Stone

The Amazing Spider-Man actress is best known for her reddish locks. She dyed her hair dark brown in spring 2016 and later debuted a short, platinum 'do—a lighter, shorter version of a style she rocked in late 2013.

Julius Michael / Instagram
Jenny McCarthy

The TV and radio personality debuted a new brunette style with blond highlights in May 2016. "Just when everyone starts going blonde for summer @jennymccarthy does the exact opposite," her hairstylist, Julius Michael, wrote on Instagram.

Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Cate Blanchett

The Oscar-winning actress debuted a cotton candy look in March 2016.

Getty Images; AKM-GSI
Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star debuted bright orange locks in March 2016.

Instagram; Getty Images
Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actress debuted this seemingly Kathryn Merteuil-inspired look on Instagram a week after she revealed she was going to play her Cruel Intentions role again in an upcoming NBC sequel pilot.

Jackson Lee/Splash News; Twitter
Zayn Malik

The former One Direction singer debuted a pink 'do a day before Valentine's Day 2016.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Trending Stories

1

See Tom Brady Read Mean Tweets Including One About Sex With Gisele

2
Exclusive

See Tristan Thompson's Reaction to Khloe Kardashian's Baby No. 2 Plan

3

Miranda Lambert Cuts Road Trip Short After Hit-and-Run Incident

4

Kristin Cavallari Is Team J. Lo After A-Rod, Madison LeCroy Revelation

5
Exclusive

Ray J Reveals Where He Really Stands With Princess Love