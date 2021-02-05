Allow Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman to Remind You Soulmates Exist

Keith Urban will always be Nicole Kidman's no. 1 fan.
After the actress earned both Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for her performance in The Undoing, her husband took to Instagram Stories to celebrate her major achievement, writing, "Congrats babygirl on the tip of the hats from the @goldenglobes and @sagawards for your 'skills on fire' performance in @undoinghbo!!!!!!!!"
Kidman, 53, received a Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie nod from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and an Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series from SAG-AFTRA. Over the course of her career, she's secured 16 Golden Globe Awards nominations and five wins. In addition, she's received 11 SAG Awards nominations, winning her first in 2018 for her portrayal of Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies.
Of course, Urban, also 53, has racked up his fair share of trophies, too—including four Grammys, four American Music Awards and 13 CMA Awards.
And whether they're attending the other's movie premiere or concert, the stars are always each other's biggest cheerleaders. And no matter how busy they get, they continue to put their children, 12-year-old daughter Sunday and 10-year-old daughter Faith, first.
"We have a system worked out to keep the family together," Kidman told WSJ. Magazine last year. "When Keith's not touring, it's much easier. He'll be on tour next year, and then I just don't work as much. Literally—it will become imbalanced, and we will change it. We don't have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us."
Scroll on to see more of their sweet moments from over the years.