Kylie Jenner Reacts After BFF Stassie Does a "Sister Swap" With Kim Kardashian

Watch : Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With a Dreamy Vacation

Kylie Jenner has one word for her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and her replacement Kardashian sister.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, Kim Kardashian stirred up the Internet a bit when she posted a photo of her with Kylie's bestie. While the 40-year-old mom of four twinned with the 23-year-old YouTuber in similar green looks with long brunette manes, Kim's caption really drove the moment home.

As she quipped, "The new Kylie and Stass!"

Well, the post did not go unnoticed by the Kylie Cosmetics founder, who commented with an emotionless "whatever."

"Love u," Stassie wrote back. "Hehehe." Of course, the post was all in good fun with Khloe Kardashian weighing in with approval. "Hahahah I love it," she wrote.

Kim and Stassie's photo op appears to be from the family's recent trip to Turks and Caicos in celebration of Stormi Webster. "It was a girls' trip to celebrate Stormi's birthday in one of their favorite places," a source said of Kylie's vacation with her only child, who turned 3 years old on Feb. 1. "They stayed at a private villa where they have often stayed in the past. They stayed for three nights and had a great vacation spending time at the beach, swimming, taking boat rides and playing in the sand."

Kim recently posted photos of herself with daughters North and Chicago while wearing the same top as the one she's sporting in the picture with Stassie. "Girls Trip!" she captioned that post.