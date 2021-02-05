Kelly Ripa Reflects on Son Joaquin Consuelos' Dyslexia and Dysgraphia Amid College Search

It won't be long before Kelly Ripa's youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, will be heading off to college. During the Feb. 3 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the 50-year-old host opened up about the 17-year-old's journey to get to this point and his struggles with dyslexia and dysgraphia.

Kelly told viewers Joaquin is currently deciding on a school and has "lots of options." However, she suggested that her husband Mark Consuelos didn't always think this day would come.

"Mark and I were FaceTiming the other night....Mark got very emotional and very choked up," she recalled, "because he said, 'You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."

But the morning show star said that, "through hard work and determination," reading became "one of Joaquin's favorite things to do."

"I always say that dyslexia—for our family at least and if you read about it—can be quite a blessing," she said. "People panic in real-time because they don't understand it. It's a much often misunderstood learning difference. But kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room. They pick up on social cues and signals."