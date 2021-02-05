Shop Ashley Iaconetti and Naz Perez's Super Affordable Amazon Must-Haves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sure, you've seen all of the promising affordable fashion finds on Amazon, but do they actually look as nice in person? On Ashley Iaconetti's weekly Amazon Live stream, you can find out, as she tries on some of her favorite budget-friendly finds. This week she's joined with Naz Perez to run through their current must-haves.
"I love having a series on Amazon Live!" Iaconetti shares. "It's fun for my followers to shop the products that I really like. This week I'm excited to have one of my best friends Naz Perez joining me to go through some of Amazon's best affordable fashion finds with me!"
Shop some of the highlights from this dynamic duo's live stream below. Plus, check out their full rundown and shopping list here.
Eytino Long Sleeve Open Back Printed Mini Dress
"This is one of the things on Amazon you see and think is it really going to look cute in real life? And it may look even cuter," Iaconetti raves of this open-back, spring-ready dress.
Dr. Martens Women's 2976 Leonore Fashion Boot
"This is the coolest thing on Amazon I think," Perez says of these Doc Martens. "You'll have them for life."
Mangopop Off-The-Shoulder Bodysuit
"I just feel really cute in this," Iaconetti says of this off-the-shoulder bodysuit, which she can confirm is not see-through.
Free People Skinny Strap Seamless Brami
"I've never found anything from Free People for $20," Iaconetti raves of this find. "I love how thin the spaghetti straps are. I love how hugging it is."
MakeMeChic Plaid Skirt
"What I love about a mini skirt is that it's just so ‘90s," Perez explains. "It is just so versatile, sexy, it's comfortable."
Ouges Long Sleeve V-Neck
Perez shares she likes her tops in a looser fit like this one offers.
Miessial Spaghetti Strap Satin Camisole
"My sister tells me that the cowl neck is very in right now, whether it's sweaters or silk shirts," Iaconetti shares.
Gillya Booty Yoga Pants
"If you don't have a butt, this is literally the one thing you have to buy on Amazon," Perez jokes. Iaconetti agrees that "they're really just the most sexy leggings ever and they hug your body in the right places."
Asvivid Tie Dye Printed Ruffle Short Lounge Set
"I am obsessed with the monochromatic look," Perez says of this tie-dye lounge set.
Ododos High-Waisted Yoga Leggings With Pockets
"I love this color because if you wear black, if you wear white, if you wear gray on the top, it'll match," Perez says of her beige leggings with pockets.