All About Legacies' Vampire Diaries Musical and What Comes Next

Well wasn't that just delightful?

Legacies just put on a rousing production of Salvatore: The Musical!, a very comprehensive show about the history of the Salvatore School that was really more like The Vampire Diaries: The Musical. Somehow it began with the events of the TVD pilot and made it all the way to the series finale in just one hilarious show, which also served as a bit of therapy for half its cast.

The parody was plentiful, the songs were catchy, the drama was juicy and everybody learned a little something. Plus, a surprise voiceover cameo! What more could we have asked for?

On the show, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) was given the task of writing the musical by the guidance counselor, a man who was quickly revealed to both the audience and all the characters that he's the latest monster of the week. However, he's a trickster sprite, so all the characters quickly forgot he was the monster and believed they had all known him their entire lives.

Only MG (Quincy Fouse) stuck with the monster investigation and was able to figure it out in the end, right before Alyssa (Olivia Liang) dragged him back to the Necromancer (Ben Geurens) for whatever plan he's got cooking.