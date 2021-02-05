SAG AwardsMarilyn MansonKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

This $27 Effortless V-Neck Pullover Has 1,400 5 Star Amazon Reviews

Shop it in 16 different colors and prints!

By Carolin Lehmann Feb 05, 2021
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you looking for the perfect basic sweaters to hold you over for the rest of the winter? Then look no further than the Jouica V-Neck Batwing Sleeve Top on Amazon. These effortless sweaters come in 16 different colors and prints and are perfect for layering. You really can't go wrong.

So shop them below and hear all about why reviewers are raving!

These $26 Faux Fur Slippers Have 14,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Jouica V-Neck Batwing Sleeve Top

This top has a V-neck and batwing sleeves. We're partial to the leopard print. 

$27
Amazon

Reviewers are raving: 

"It's super soft and great quality for the price. Reminded me of a Madewell sweater!"

"The material is soft and lightweight but still pretty warm. I like the stitch detail on the front. The back is just a tad longer and it does have slits on the side!"

"This is my fourth purchase of this sweater. I own the brown, white and green color already. The reason I ordered so many is I just love the fit. Not too boxy, longer in the back and super soft."

Up next, TikTok is obsessed with these $23 booty leggings that have over 21,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

 

