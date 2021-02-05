Love Is Blind's Amber and Barnett Share Their Must-See Valentine's Day Gift Picks

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This Valentine's Day, one Love Is Blind couple is giving thanks!

As Amber Pike and Matt Barnett continue doing life together, the pair can't help but express their gratitude for the other after an unpredictable year.

"I am so thankful that I have Amber in my life because I have someone that I can share my goals and aspirations with," Barnett exclusively shared with E! News. "I have someone who will laugh at my jokes and also laugh at me when I'm just being a goofball. I am most grateful that she lets me be myself and we can just have fun together!"

Not to be outdone, Amber also gushed about her husband saying, "I am thankful to have that someone who keeps life interesting and always wants to go on adventures with me and makes our life together fun!"

To celebrate the holiday, the couple shared a few heartfelt gifts they recommend for E! News readers. Sit back, start shopping and prepare for season 2 of Love Is Blind coming soon to Netflix.