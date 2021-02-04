Olivia Wilde Details Her "No A--holes" on Set Policy After Shia LaBeouf Firing

Watch : Olivia Wilde Balances Directing BF Harry Styles in New Movie

Director Olivia Wilde wants harmony on her set—which means "no a--holes."

In a conversation with Promising Young Woman director and The Crown star Emerald Fennell for Variety's "Directors on Directors" series, the Booksmart helmer, who is currently working on her second feature Don't Worry Darling, detailed her "no a--holes" policy on set. Wilde's rule was made public after she fired actor Shia LaBeouf for allegedly not abiding by the policy and replaced him with Harry Styles, who she is now dating.

Wilde told Fennell, "Someone, who's a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me really terrible advice that was helpful, because I just knew I had to do the opposite. They said, 'Listen, the way to get respect on a set, you have to have three arguments a day. Three big arguments that reinstate your power, remind everyone who's in charge, be the predator.' That is the opposite of my process. And I want none of that."