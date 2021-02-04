Jennifer Aniston Just Reminded Us She's Best Friends With Selena Gomez

While tapping through your Instagram Stories, you may have wondered: Did Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez become best friends? Yup!
The two share the same manager, Aleen Keshishian, who celebrated her 53rd birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Aniston, 51, posted a photo of the three hanging out together on her feed, writing, "Happy birthday @aleenkeshishian [two red heart emojis] We love you." Gomez, 28, reposted her tribute, and Keshishian reposted the latter star's regram, writing, "Wish we could celebrate in person @jenniferaniston @selenagomez [red heart emoji] u both so much!"
Several years ago, Aniston and Gomez met through Keshishian and then struck up a friendship. In December 2014, Gomez shared on Instagram a photo of herself with Aniston and promoted the latter star's film Cake. A month later, the two actresses were spotted hanging out together at a 2015 Golden Globes after-party.
"She's just like a little cherub that I feel like I wanna take care of," the Friends alum and Morning Show star told E! News days later. "She's been extremely supportive and wonderful."
Later that year, Gomez talked in an interview with KTU 103.5 FM about how she and Aniston became friends through their manager. "It was kind of like a friendly meeting and instantly she's, like, inviting me to her house," she said. "She has a pizza oven. Like, we've made pizzas at her house."
"She's very cool and very sweet," Gomez added. "She kind of gives me a lot of, like, maternal advice."
In January 2020, Aniston guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show and interviewed Gomez. They recalled meeting for the first time in a restroom at a celebrity event, which the singer attended with her mother.
"I walked into the bathroom and I saw you," Gomez said. "And you were just so nice. You just walked out of the bathroom, you were going back. My heart stopped, and I freaked out, and I ran to my mom and I was like, 'Oh, my God. I just saw Jennifer Aniston!'"
Gomez said Aniston was "busy" at the time. Aniston commented, "Washing my hands, I hope."
"Yeah, you were fine," Gomez said. "You were everything that I wanted."