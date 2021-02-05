13 Schitt's Creek Valentine's Day Gifts to Give to Your Bébé

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
V-Day is almost here bébés!
Whether you feel like you're trapped in an Avril Lavigne lyric or have found your Patrick, we love this journey for you! Whatever your Valentine's Day plans may be, it's simply the best day to treat yourself and others to something unique. And what better way to show your love than with some Schitt's Creek-inspired gifts!
From hilarious cards to endearing coffee mugs and shirts that show your stance on Valentine's Day, we've rounded up 13 gifts that will make your loved ones feel a little bit Alexis instead of a disgruntled pelican.
For our complete Schitt's Creek Valentine's Day Gift Guide, scroll below!
Love That Journey For Me Schitts Creek Alexis Rose Quote Apron
As Moira Rose once said, "A heavy salad might as well be a casserole." So while you're whipping up heavy salads or baked goods, this adorable apron will protect your clothes.
Ew Valentines Day Schitt's Creek Shirt
Whether you want to avoid V-Day at all costs or embrace the day of love, this relatable shirt will get you in the spirit!
You're Simply the Best Ceramic Coffee Mug
Although we're hoping someone will serenade us like Patrick did to David, this mug will allow us to dream big while remembering the iconic scene.
Rose Apothecary Tinted Lip Balm
Pucker up for V-Day! This lip balm is made from 100% natural goat milk and botanicals, which means your lips will be look and feel extra kissable.
A Very Schitty Coloring Book: Awesome Adults Coloring Book
Relax and unwind with this themed coloring book featuring some of the sitcom's best moments!
I'm a Little Bit in La-la-la Love Card
Whether you're a little bit Alexis or a little bit in love, this cute card is great to give to those near and dear to you!
David Rose Schitt's Creek Gift Scented Candle
If you're trying hard not to connect with people right now, this candle will elevate your self-care night on V-Day!
Simply The Best Tote Bundle
Valentine's Day is simply the best time to gift your loved ones something special! In this bundle, you'll receive two 9oz bar soaps, one body cream, and one tinted lip balm, all in Beekman 1802's exclusive Heirloom Rose scent.
Moira Rose Valentines Card
Give this Moira Rose-approved card to your bébé to show them how much they mean to you!
Ew David Valentines Day Shirt For Women
With four colorways to choose from, you can make this shirt the official uniform of your Galentine's Day celebration.
David Rose Art Print
Decorate your pad with David in his iconic lightning bolt sweater! This cute print is great to give to the Schitt's Creek fan in your life.
Rose Family Ampersand Name List Sweatshirt
Show off your love for one of TV's most beloved families! This cozy sweatshirt will definitely keep you from looking like a disgruntled pelican.
David Rose Valentines Card
Send love to your friends near and far with this hilarious card!
