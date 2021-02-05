13 Schitt's Creek Valentine's Day Gifts to Give to Your Bébé

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

V-Day is almost here bébés!

Whether you feel like you're trapped in an Avril Lavigne lyric or have found your Patrick, we love this journey for you! Whatever your Valentine's Day plans may be, it's simply the best day to treat yourself and others to something unique. And what better way to show your love than with some Schitt's Creek-inspired gifts!

From hilarious cards to endearing coffee mugs and shirts that show your stance on Valentine's Day, we've rounded up 13 gifts that will make your loved ones feel a little bit Alexis instead of a disgruntled pelican.

For our complete Schitt's Creek Valentine's Day Gift Guide, scroll below!