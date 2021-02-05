Oxygen's Killer Motive Goes Inside The Violent Death of an Outspoken Radio Host

A true-crime case full of dark twists.

On Saturday's all-new Killer Motive, the violent death of an outspoken radio host leaves law enforcement wondering if her opinions really did make her a target, or if there's something more sinister lurking underneath the surface.

You can form your own theory after watching this exclusive sneak peek of what's to come.

In the clip, Oxygen host Troy Roberts tries to get a better idea of what really happened when April Kauffman was gunned down in her own bedroom in 2012, but as FBI special agent Daniel Garrabrant explains, the case is complicated—especially since this sort of violence rarely occurs in Linwood, New Jersey.

"For something like a murder to happen is something that shocks the community in a town like this because it just doesn't happen," Garrabrant says. "Then you find out that it's April Kauffman and you think, what, did she have a stalker? Was it a home invasion gone bad? How did they get in? All those things go through your mind."