Honor Black History Month With These TV Shows and Movies By Black Creators

Hulu

The United States vs. Billie Holiday: Andra Day stars as the legendary jazz singer in this Lee Daniels-directed biopic, dropping Feb. 25,

Bad Hair: Insecure's Elle Lorraine and Lena Waithe star in the satirical psychological thriller from Dear White People's Justin Simien that was one of the buzziest releases to come out of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Set in 1989, the movie follows the ambitious Anna (Lorraine) after she gets a weave in order to make it in the image-obsessed world of music television. But things take a turn for the hairy when she discovers her new tresses may have a mind of their own. While it may center on a killer weave, Bad Hair explores the often-overlooked cultural issues and conversations about Black women's hair.

Woke: Lamorne Morris finally gets his time to shine outside of the New Girl loft in the timely comedy Woke, which finds the actor playing the onscreen version of cartoonist Keith Knight. After an encounter with the police, the traumatized San Francisco artist reevaluates his entire life and jump-starts a heightened level of social consciousness—that includes inanimate objects now speaking to him.