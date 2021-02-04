NBC Announces Premiere Dates for Manifest, Law & Order: Organized Crime and More

Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) has a return date!
NBC announced some new spring premiere dates on Thursday that included the long-awaited debut of Law & Order: Organized Crime. The SVU spinoff welcomes Stabler back into the Law & Order world alongside Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), beginning with a two-hour crossover with SVU on Thursday, April 1. That's when we can officially all pencil in, "Benson and Stabler reunion!" on our calendars, making all their teasing finally worth it.
The new series, which also stars Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor, finds Stabler returning to the NYPD to rebuild his life and battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. He'll be part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.
April 1 will also see the return of Manifest for its third season, which promises to finally answer the question of what happened to the passengers of Flight 828. Here's the scoop from NBC:
"Over a year has passed since the miraculous homecoming of Flight 828 and the discovery of others who have mysteriously returned. While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other. But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it's all connected."
On Sunday, March 7, Good Girls returns to NBC for its fourth season, and the network offered this tease:
"The stakes get higher in season four as the Secret Service closes in on our women's counterfeit ring. When we last saw Beth (Christina Hendricks), she was struggling to carve out her own criminal path separate from Rio, using her husband's spa company, Boland Bubbles, as a front. Ruby (Retta) seemed to have salvaged her marriage after a rocky road, but only time will tell if her hidden secrets implode. Annie (Mae Whitman) is focusing on inner love and healing as she takes the journey to rebuild independence."
After its winter finale on Feb. 9, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will take a six-week break before it returns on March 28, joining Good Girls on Sundays. It currently airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Keep up with all the upcoming premieres below!