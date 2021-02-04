Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Has the Best Birthday Message for Big Brother Zaire

Zaire Wade turned 19 on Thursday, Feb. 4. And while he received well-wishes from several family members, Kaavia James Union Wade's message took the cake.
"19 huh???" a post shared to the 2-year-old tot's Instagram account read. "Seems like just yesterday we were running our 'Come see my cute baby sister and stay for dessert scam.' Happy Birthday bro bro @zaire."
The tribute also featured a photo of Kaavia staring up at her big brother during a basketball game and another sweet snapshot of Zaire holding his baby sister.
To be clear, Kaavia's parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade run the account. Still, Zaire seemed to appreciate the post nonetheless, writing "Love you" with laughing and heart emojis.
Kaavia wasn't the only one to have a little fun with the birthday messages. Zaya Wade, 13, did, too. "Happy Birthday big bro!!" she wrote alongside a throwback photo, "(had to expose you a bit)."
Even Dwyane couldn't resist leaving a playful comment, "Those [teeth]," the retired basketball star wrote beneath the pic. "Thank God for braces."
However, the proud father also shared a sentimental message. "It's the YnG," he posted on Instagram. "19th Birthday!!!!!! Everyday [sic] I wake up I am thankful that you were chosen to be the heir to the throne. We will enjoy your bday together this summer once business is finished! I love you @zaire #MyWhy."
Gabrielle did, as well. "Happy Birthday @zaire," the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo. "I cannot believe you are 19?!?!?! So proud of the man you've become, your work ethic, your heart, and your willingness to do the work. We [love] u kid!!! Its GOOOOO time!!"
Dwyane is also a dad to 7-year-old son Xavier and guardian to 19-year-old nephew Dahveon Morris. To see more of the family's sweet moments from over the years, scroll on.