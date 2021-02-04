Olivia Newton-John Responds to Critics Who Think Grease Is Sexist

Olivia Newton-John remains hopelessly devoted to the magic of Grease.
In recent weeks, some individuals have taken to social media to criticize the 1978 classic film. In fact, after Grease aired on Boxing Day in Australia, some thought the movie was sexist and questioned why there was a lack of diversity in the cast.
But in the Feb. 1 episode of A Life of Greatness podcast, Olivia responded to the criticism and reminded fans that it's just supposed to be a fun movie.
"In this particular instance, I think it's kind of silly because the movie was made in the '70s about the '50s," she explained to host Sarah Grynberg. "It was a stage play, it's a musical, it's fun. It's a fun movie musical and not [meant] to be taken so seriously."
"I think everyone's taking everything so seriously," Olivia added. "We need to relax a little bit and just enjoy things for what they are. I didn't see it like that at all. I think it's just a fun movie that entertains people. That's all."
Grease told the story of good girl Sandy Olsson (Olivia) and greaser Danny Zuko (John Travolta) falling in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discovered they were in the same high school, the pair had to decide if they wanted to rekindle their romance.
The movie went on to score a Golden Globes nomination for Best Motion Picture—Comedy or Musical as well as an Oscar nod for Best Music, Original Song thanks to "Hopelessly Devoted to You."
During her candid interview, Olivia also revealed that she is still really good friends with her on-screen love interest John.
"We always will be," she explained. "I think we shared something incredibly unique, making that film that is still so loved. It keeps our friendship together."
As for John, he also has fond memories of working on Grease. In fact, the actor is bringing back his famous dance movies from the flick to Super Bowl weekend.
John and his 20-year-old daughter Ella Travolta will show off their dancing skills for Scotts & Miracle-Gro's upcoming ad. As they like to sing, Grease is still the word.