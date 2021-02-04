See the Exclusive First Look at Tina Fey & Amy Poehler's Golden Globes Billboards

Watch : 2021 Golden Globe TV Nominations - Drama

"What the globe needs right now."

This is the very message teased on the billboards for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's upcoming hosting stint at the 2021 Golden Globes. We know this to be true as E! News has obtained the exclusive first look at the images. As you'll see below, the new posters feature Fey and Poehler dressed in all-black, which makes them pop against the gold and white background.

And, may we say, their blowouts look beyond fabulous. Even though we're living in unprecedented times, we have a feeling the returning hosts will make the NBC-aired award show a memorable one.

The Saturday Night Live alums successfully hosted the Golden Globes between 2013 and 2015. So, we were thrilled when former NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Teledgy announced the hosting news while on the Television Critics Association Tour in Jan. 2020.

"NBC has long been home to two of the funniest people on the planet—Tina Fey and Amy Poehler," he said at the time. "And we didn't want to wait any longer to share the great news that they'll be hosting the Globes once again."