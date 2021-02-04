Legacies' Vampire Diaries Musical Is Here! Watch Stefan and Damon Sing "Hello Brother"

The day we've all been waiting for has finally arrived. Yes, the day of the Vampire Diaries musical!
Tonight, Legacies puts on its highly anticipated performance of Salvatore: The Musical!, a show fictionally written by Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi) about the founding of the Salvatore School. The school was actually founded by Caroline (Candice King) with help from Klaus (Joseph Morgan) in the Vampire Diaries series finale, and the musical begins with Elena (originally played by Nina Dobrev) meeting Stefan (originally played by Paul Wesley) outside of Mystic Falls High School, which happened in the TVD pilot.
Legacies star Kaylee Bryant, who plays Josie playing Elena, was just as confused as we were.
"[It was] possibly a two-hour production, which makes it all the more hilarious," she told E! News. "How on earth did we fit all of The Vampire Diaries—and The Originals—into two hours? If it was two hours. I mean, I don't think there was an intermission!"
While it doesn't make a lot of logical sense, somehow it works, and Legacies pulls off a real treat for Vampire Diaries fans.
In advance of tonight's episode, The CW released a video of one of the best songs, called "Hello Brother." If you're a TVD fan you might be able to guess which two immortal, forever tormented brothers are singing it to each other. (And if you can't guess, allow us to help: It's Stefan and Damon, who was played by Ian Somerhalder.) Julie Plec, who was an executive producer and showrunner on The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Legacies, was absolutely thrilled with this song in particular.
"It makes me so giddy. When I first heard the songs, I cried tears of joy. I sent 'Hello Brother' to everyone I knew," she told E! "I sent it to Paul and Ian and Nina. I sent it to Joe Morgan and and Phoebe Tonkin. I sent it to [CW president] Mark Pedowitz and [former Warner Bros chairman] Peter Roth. I play it for any friends that like come came over to my house. I'm so proud of obviously that song in particular, but all the songs. They just make me feel so nostalgic for The Vampire Diaries. It just brings back all the wonderful memories of that time and of that show."
If you're wondering how everyone responded to the song, so were we.
"Ian never emailed me back. Classic Ian!" Plec said with a laugh. "Paul texted back immediately and he's like, 'Yo, that's dope.' Then when Mark Pedowitz was saw the first cut of the episode just recently, when we delivered it, he said, 'Sign me up to be an investor in the full stage musical of The Vampire Diaries: The Musical and I said, 'Same. I'm ready.'"
We're also ready, so just let us know where to sign.
This time around, Damon is played by Kaleb, who is played by Chris Lee, and Stefan is played by Jed, who is played by Ben Levin. Watch the clip below!
Check out pics from the episode below, and tune in tonight at 9 p.m. on The CW to watch the full masterpiece unfold. Then, head back to E! News immediately afterwards for more from Plec and Bryant!