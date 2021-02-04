Legacies' Vampire Diaries Musical Is Here! Watch Stefan and Damon Sing "Hello Brother"

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

The day we've all been waiting for has finally arrived. Yes, the day of the Vampire Diaries musical!

Tonight, Legacies puts on its highly anticipated performance of Salvatore: The Musical!, a show fictionally written by Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi) about the founding of the Salvatore School. The school was actually founded by Caroline (Candice King) with help from Klaus (Joseph Morgan) in the Vampire Diaries series finale, and the musical begins with Elena (originally played by Nina Dobrev) meeting Stefan (originally played by Paul Wesley) outside of Mystic Falls High School, which happened in the TVD pilot.

Legacies star Kaylee Bryant, who plays Josie playing Elena, was just as confused as we were.

"[It was] possibly a two-hour production, which makes it all the more hilarious," she told E! News. "How on earth did we fit all of The Vampire Diaries—and The Originals—into two hours? If it was two hours. I mean, I don't think there was an intermission!"

While it doesn't make a lot of logical sense, somehow it works, and Legacies pulls off a real treat for Vampire Diaries fans.

In advance of tonight's episode, The CW released a video of one of the best songs, called "Hello Brother." If you're a TVD fan you might be able to guess which two immortal, forever tormented brothers are singing it to each other. (And if you can't guess, allow us to help: It's Stefan and Damon, who was played by Ian Somerhalder.) Julie Plec, who was an executive producer and showrunner on The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Legacies, was absolutely thrilled with this song in particular.