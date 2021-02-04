Ryan Seacrest Is Leaving E!'s Live From the Red Carpet

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Shades Ryan Seacrest for Stealing Her House

No one lights up a red carpet like Ryan Seacrest.



The multi-hyphenate host announced today that he will no longer be co-hosting E!'s Live From the Red Carpet award show coverage going forward.



"After 14 years of hosting E!'s Live from the Red Carpet I've decided to move on to new adventures," Seacrest said in a statement on Thursday, Feb. 4. "I'll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana [Rancic]. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years."



The E! network added, "E! has long enjoyed our relationship with Ryan over the years especially as co-host of E!'s signature red carpet series. He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front row seat to some of Hollywood's biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family."