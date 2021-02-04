Gigi Hadid Recalls 14-Hour Labor While Detailing Baby Khai's At-Home Birth

Watch : Gigi Hadid Actually Revealed Baby Khai's Name Months Ago

Gigi Hadid is sharing new details about daughter Khai's birth.

In an interview for Vogue's March 2021 cover story, the 25-year-old supermodel looked back at the moment her now 4-month-old baby girl entered the world.

Gigi and Zayn Malik welcomed the child, who was a week late, in September. According to the magazine, she was in labor for 14 hours and had the 28-year-old singer, her mother Yolanda Hadid, her sister Bella Hadid and her local midwife and her assistant by her side. In fact, she said the former One Direction member was the one who caught the baby.

"It didn't even click that she was out," Gigi told the publication in December. "I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute."

The runway star gave birth at her home on the family's farm in Bucks County, Pa. According to Vogue, she had planned to welcome the little one at a hospital in New York but changed her mind after social distancing outside of the city amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and learning that her mother and sister wouldn't be able to join her in the delivery room. And after watching the documentary The Business of Being Born, Gigi and Zayn "looked at each other and were like, 'I think that's the call.'"