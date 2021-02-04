Marilyn Manson Receives Welfare Check From Police Amid Abuse Allegations

Amid abuse allegations against him, Marilyn Manson was visited by police conducting a welfare check.
Officers responded to a welfare check around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News. "The investigation was completed and there was no evidence of any trouble," the spokesperson said. "Officers made contact with someone who indicated that there was no trouble. At the end of the day, that happens when someone doesn't answer their phone."
The Los Angeles Police Department did not confirm with E! News the identity of the person nor who's home they responded to. A law enforcement source confirmed to E! News the home visited by police is on Manson's street. Per TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, police received a call from someone concerned about the singer after not hearing from him. According to those sources, officers ultimately got in contact with a rep for the star while Manson purportedly never answered, TMZ reported.
Two days earlier, Manson's ex Evan Rachel Wood spoke out about the performer in an Instagram post, naming him as her alleged abuser
"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," she wrote. "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."
Manson later addressed the accusations with his own Instagram statement. "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how—and why—others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."