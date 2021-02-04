Kelly Ripa Recalls How a Psychic Revealed Her Pregnancy on Live in 2000

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Kids Hilariously Recreate 17-Year-Old Vacay Photo

Kelly Ripa has had many memorably moments on Live—but one particular encounter might top the list.

While appearing on The Tonight Show on Feb. 3, the Emmy winner—who is celebrating 20 years on Live—recalled landing the job alongside the late Regis Philbin. "I actually think that the fact that I, I did not have any anticipation about getting that job at all, actually worked greatly to my advantage because I wasn't going after it," Ripa told host Jimmy Fallon. "I was asked to fill in for a fill-in host at the last minute so it took any stakes or any nervousness that I probably would've had away."

Ripa, who would eventually land the co-host position—replacing former Live host Kathie Lee Gifford—went on to say that her only "concern" was that she was very early on in her pregnancy with her and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola Consuelos. "And nobody knew," she told Fallon. "Mark and I knew and nobody else knew."