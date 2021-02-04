Jessie James Decker Shares an Update on Son Forrest's Health After Hospitalizations

Watch : Jessie James Decker FaceTimes Daughter on 2019 CMA Red Carpet

Jessie James Decker is finally getting some answers after taking her son, Forrest, to numerous doctor's appointments for a mysterious ailment in recent months.

The country singer first opened up about Forrest's hospitalizations on Thursday, Jan. 28 At the time, she said the 2 year old had recently been rushed to the emergency room on three separate occasions.

"Every time he gets a tiny cold he starts wheezing and his oxygen levels drop and heart rate goes up," the mom shared. "Ultimately I'm being told he has Asthma even though he's pretty young to diagnose."

She recalled how "scary" it is to see the toddler struggling to breath, saying, "He's a champ but it breaks my heart when he tells me 'mommy my chest hurts' in his sad little voice."

Following Forrest's recent hospitalization, Jessie took him to see an allergist, who confirmed other doctors' suspicion that he has asthma.