Jessie James Decker Shares an Update on Son Forrest's Health After Hospitalizations

Jessie James Decker is finally getting some answers after taking her son, Forrest, to numerous doctor's appointments for a mysterious ailment in recent months.
The country singer first opened up about Forrest's hospitalizations on Thursday, Jan. 28 At the time, she said the 2 year old had recently been rushed to the emergency room on three separate occasions.
"Every time he gets a tiny cold he starts wheezing and his oxygen levels drop and heart rate goes up," the mom shared. "Ultimately I'm being told he has Asthma even though he's pretty young to diagnose."
She recalled how "scary" it is to see the toddler struggling to breath, saying, "He's a champ but it breaks my heart when he tells me 'mommy my chest hurts' in his sad little voice."
Following Forrest's recent hospitalization, Jessie took him to see an allergist, who confirmed other doctors' suspicion that he has asthma.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Jessie took to Instagram to reveal that she had Forrest tested for "absolutely everything." She continued, "The positive news is he wasn't allergic to any of the things that I thought could've triggered it."
"It turns out that he's just got asthma and it's at the level where he needs to be doing treatments on a daily basis—inhaler, nebulizer, all the things," the 32 year old shared, adding, "They're really hoping her grows out of it."
Moreover, she said his asthma attacks aren't triggered by anything "environmental," so she can rest assured there "wasn't anything that I could've done differently" to prevent these problems.
Nonetheless, she said, "We're going to stay on top of it and hopefully it will get better, especially with the warmer weather."
Jessie later found comfort in her sister, Sydney, who was taking the singer on a much-needed "mom's night out."
And to the mom and dads out there whose kids are struggling with the same issues, Jessie has a message for you: "Thanks to everyone that's been reaching out and I'm so sorry if your baby has been going through the same thing."