2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Complete List of Nominations
Deals for Real: Galentine's Day Gifts You'll Wanna Give...or Maybe Keep for Yourself

E!'s Lilliana Vasquez is sharing celeb faves and fab finds with limited-time deals that are exclusive for E! viewers just in time for Valentine's Day!

By Emily Spain Feb 04, 2021 4:00 PM
Valentine's Day is almost here!

Although the day is commonly associated with couples in love, Valentine's Day is more about showing off your love and appreciation for everyone near and dear to you. And who better to celebrate the holiday with than your trusted Galentines, who are with you through thick and thin!

If you're stumped on what to get the special ladies in your life, don't worry because E!'s Lilliana Vasquez has you covered. Today she is sharing celeb faves and fab finds with limited-time deals that are exclusive for E! viewers. 

From Milk Bar V-Day cakes to transformative face masks to hot sauces infused with truffles and more, Liliana has all the essentials you need for the perfect Galentine's Day celebration at unbeatable prices.

To save big on Galentine's Day gifts you'll want to buy for yourself and best friends, scroll below!

Valentine's Day Fashion: Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve and Everywhere Else

Never Say Never Comfie Thong- 5 Pack

Nothing says Valentine's Day like Cosabella's most-popular style, which features their exquisite iconic lace. With a wide, soft comfortable stretchy lace at the waistband, you'll forget you're wearing a thong! For 24 hours only, E! readers will receive 20% off this beautiful 5 pack thong set at Cosabella.com when they enter EsVday20 at checkout.
Valid through 2/5/21 12:00 AM EST. Code cannot be combined with any other coupon, promo, sale, discount or offer. Coupon not valid on past purchase(s).

$121
$97
Cosabella

The Adventure Challenge Couples Camera Set

The Adventure Challenge will help you reinvigorate your date nights! Each keepsake book includes 50 unique scratch off dates to bring couples closer together. And the little icons over the date will tell you how long they take, how much they might cost, and best time of day to do it.  Use code DAILYPOP at checkout for 25% off your Couple's Camera Set

$138
$104
Adventure Challenge

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

The 2021 SAG Awards Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Full List

2
Exclusive

MAFS’s Deonna and Greg Reflect on Their Journey to Parenthood

3
Exclusive

Basketball Wives Trailer May Be the Cast’s Last Shot at Peace

TRUFF Variety Pack

Made locally in Southern California, TRUFF is a luxury hot sauce with an ultra-unique blend of real black truffles and spice. In this variety pack, you'll get to try The Original black truffle sauce, the HOTTER "less sweet, more heat" rendition of the original, and a white truffle version that is sourced for sophisticated palates. Score 10% off with code DAILYPOP at checkout. Plus, enjoy free shipping!

$70
$63
TRUFF

ColourPop Essentially Yours Lippie Stix Stash Cup

This brilliant set includes 19 of ColourPop's best-selling Lippie Stix shades. Whether it's V-Day or your daily Zoom meeting, these nude, pink, and red shades will compliment any outfit. Even better, you can score this set for 15% off with code E!VDAYCP15, a deal exclusive to E! readers and viewers!

$68
$58
ColourPop

Masktini Facial Masks

Masktini's collection of transformative masks are proven to help purify pores, soothe redness, brighten tone, fade imperfections, and so much more! Whether you choose the Metal Head for brightening, the Night Ranger for anti-aging, or the Woke Bae for a healthy glow, Masktini's products will make a great gift for the skincare enthusiast in your life. And don't forget to use code DAILYPOP for 35% off at checkout.

$65
$42
Masktini

Milk Bar

Whether you fancy a Mini Red Velvet Cake or B'Day Cake Truffles, Milk Bar has your V-Day date night dessert covered! If you haven't yet tried Chef Christina Tossi's scrumptious baked goods that have a cult following, now is the time! Save 10% off Milk Bar's incredible V-Day desserts with code DAILYPOP10 at checkout. Prices vary from $32-$72.
10% discount offer is valid on orders placed online at milkbarstore.com in the United States only from February 4, 2021 at 12:00am ET to December 31, 2021 at 11:59pm ET. Offer cannot be applied to purchase of gift cards, packaging, applicable taxes, or shipping and handling charges. Additionally, the offer is good for one-time use only. This offer is non-transferable and not redeemable for cash or cash equivalents. Other restrictions may apply.

Shop @
Milk Bar

Still in the shopping mood? Up next: 12 Valentine's Day Gifts for Bridgerton Fans!

