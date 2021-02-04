Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ “Tight Family Unit” During Quarantine

Watch : Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Hilariously Slam Split Rumors

No Bad Moms in sight! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are nailing the whole quarantine parenthood thing.

A source close to Mila tells E! News the spouses, who tied the knot in 2015, have gotten even more involved in their two kids' lives during the pandemic. Mila and Ashton hang out with Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, at home and help with their schoolwork.

The source exclusively tells us, "They do everything together and are a tight family unit. They truly enjoy being together and have a lot of fun."

Despite the rocky state of the world, the family has a good routine down and have gotten into a groove. The insider says, "Even in the stressful moments of quarantine with two kids at home, they have found ways to laugh through it."

The That '70s Show sweethearts typically take their son and daughter out all together in the mornings. After dropping their kids off, the couple has time to talk in the car and catch up.