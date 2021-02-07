Chrissy TeigenMiranda LambertMarilyn MansonKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Jessie James Decker and French Montana shared their inspiring fitness journeys, while Colin Farrell shocked fans when he stepped out with a new hairstyle.

Need some fitspo this February? We've got you covered.

Jessie James Decker flexed her serious fitness gains on the 'gram this week, giving us some serious motivation to keep up with our goals in the gym and the kitchen. And she wasn't the only celeb to show off six-pack abs, as French Montana revealed the surprising transformation he underwent after a health scare in 2019. 

Aside from their reveals, Colin Farrell shocked fans when he stepped out looking almost unrecognizable with his bold new hairstyle and Rose Byrne threw it back to the 1980s on the set of her latest project. Oh, and Kaitlyn Bristowe's latest hair change-up gave us major flashbacks to her time on The Bachelorette.

Plus, Nick Jonas teased what he's going to look like in a few decades and Andie MacDowell owned her new status as a "silver fox" in the most inspiring way. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Jessie James Decker

Hey, Jessie!

If you are in need of fitspo right now, let the "Flip My Hair" singer's recent Instagram post about "stepping it up" in the gym motivate you

"The top of this year I decided to really step it up in the gym! Build more muscle, get my core in order and get stronger!" she wrote in the Instagram caption alongside a photo of herself flexing in the mirror. "I know my core will probably never be as strong as it used to be but damn it I'm gonna try! I have goals and I'm not stopping until I'm there."

You look like you already got there and bought property to us, babe!

The mother of three previously opened up to E! News about gaining the "quarantine 10" and getting back on track. 

"I mean, we were having, like, wine every night for a minute there," the 32-year-old admitted. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, this is not a good habit!' So we're back on a good program, I'm working out a few times a week. I'm eating well. And so I just feel good about it."

Instagram/French Montana
French Montana

The rapper showed off his impressive six-pack abs in an Instagram post highlighting his weight loss.

"NEVER UNDERESTIMATE YOURSELF," the 36-year-old captioned the before-and-after images. "don't let nobody speed up your process! LIFE'S TRAGEDIES TURN TO LIFE'S GOALS ! THANK U FOR THE MOTIVATION."

In an interview with XXL last month, Montana opened up about his health issues that resulted in him spending a week in the ICU in 2019. 

"I had a little health scare," he explained. "I tell people all the time, 'If you don't end up in the ICU after your birthday, then it wasn't a good birthday.'"

Since waking up in the hospital on Nov. 21, 2019, Montana has been sober. 

"It was just overdoing something for too long," he explained. "And, to the point where, now sober is becoming my new high."

 

Instagram
Kaitlyn Bristowe

Welcome back to the dark side, Bachelorette. 

After years of lighter locks, Bristowe showed off a photo of her darker hair on Instagram, one that gave us major flashbacks to her time handing out roses in 2015.

The Dancing With the Stars champ shared the process on her Instagram Story, which showed her masked up with dark dye in her locks. Bristowe, 35, then posted the final look on her Instagram grid. Of her new look, she wrote, "Hello darkness my old friend."

SL, Terma / BACKGRID
Colin Farrell

Hair today, gone tomorrow.

Farrell, 44, debuted his bald head while walking to his car in Los Feliz, Calif. on Feb. 2. The In Bruges star appeared to be finishing a workout as he donned a black Nike sleeveless top and gray shorts. He also wore a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The sighting comes about six weeks after Farrell was seen with a full head of dark hair. It's possible the Golden Globe winner shaved his head for a role. After all, the Fantastic Beasts alum has been known to completely change his appearance for a character.

For instance, fans had to do a double take after they caught a glimpse of him playing The Penguin on the set of The Batman in October, and he proved to be nearly unrecognizable in the film's trailer.

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Instagram
Shakira

Shakira, Shakira! Is that you?

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer debuted a new look on Instagram on Feb. 5, appearing in a photo sporting hot pink hair and a matching pink and white long-sleeve top. "Voilà!" she captioned the jaw-dropping picture.

"The idea was that it would be more pink," she says in a video captioned "Surprise!" that showed her running a heated brush through her hair, which falls past her chest. "But since I ran out of pink, I had to mix it with another product that I had out there that was a little more intense."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Nick Jonas

Looks like he really did go to the Year 3000! OK, more like 2071.

The 28-year-old "Jealous" singer aged 50 years for a 2021 Super Bowl commercial, giving fans and wife Priyanka Chopra a glimpse into the future.

In the ad for Dexcom—a monitoring system that helps people with diabetes to track their glucose levels without having to prick their fingers—Jonas, who is a type-1 diabetic, boasts, "We have a technology that can do this," before snapping his fingers and instantly turning into an old man. 

"Drones deliver packages, and people with diabetes are still pricking their fingers?" he asks. "What?"

YouTube/The Drew Barrymore Show
Andie MacDowell

And the award for the hottest silver fox of 2021 goes to the Four Weddings and a Funeral star, who opened up about embracing her natural hair during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show

"What happened was, I wasn't coloring my hair and it was half-colored back here and you could see my roots and my daughters kept telling me I looked badass," the 62-year-old actress shared of her new look. "The idea that I could look badass really appealed to me. So I went for it and I'm enjoying it."

MacDowell continued to explain that she will "correct people" when they say she has gray hair. "I'm salt and pepper, it's silver!"

Which, of course, means the mom of three is a silver fox, a title she fully embraces.

"It's not that I'm letting myself go, I don't think of it that way," she stated. "When I first did it, I went to the grocery store...and I saw a man there...a silver fox guy. And I immediately just put my shoulders back and I was like, 'And so am I!' We just shot a look to each other and I was like, 'I'm a silver fox!' That's where I'm at right now."

And we love that for you. 

Raymond Hall/GC Images, Backgrid
Rose Byrne

The Australian actress is fully embracing the '80s for her latest role. 

Byrne was spotted rocking a big mass of dark curls and a colorful leotard on the set of her new Apple TV+ series Physical.

Set in Southern California in the 1980s, the dramedy follows the Bridesmaids star's transformation from unsatisfied housewife to a powerhouse through an unexpected avenue: aerobics.

